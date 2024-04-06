Red Flag Warning issued April 6 at 3:55AM MDT until April 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. A Fire

Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for

gusty winds and low relative humidity is in effect from Sunday

morning through Sunday evening.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 234.

* Winds…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph on Sunday.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 11 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.