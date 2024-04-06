High Wind Warning issued April 6 at 7:56PM MDT until April 7 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Strongest
gusts are expected along the east slopes of the Rampart Range and
Cheyenne Mountain tonight.
* WHERE…Interstate 25 corridor, including Monument, Colorado
Springs, Pueblo, Walsenburg, and Trinidad, Teller County and the
Rampart Range including Pikes Peak, Wet Mountain Valley, and Canon
City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.