High Wind Warning issued April 6 at 7:56PM MDT until April 7 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Strongest

gusts are expected along the east slopes of the Rampart Range and

Cheyenne Mountain tonight.

* WHERE…Interstate 25 corridor, including Monument, Colorado

Springs, Pueblo, Walsenburg, and Trinidad, Teller County and the

Rampart Range including Pikes Peak, Wet Mountain Valley, and Canon

City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.