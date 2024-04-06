High Wind Warning issued April 6 at 4:10AM MDT until April 7 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph expected.
* WHERE…The eastern Sawatch Range, Central and Eastern Chaffee
County, the Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Western and Central
Fremont County, and the Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 11 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Dangerous cross winds will
occur along north south oriented roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest gusts will occur late this
afternoon through early Sunday morning.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.