High Wind Warning issued April 6 at 4:10AM MDT until April 7 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph expected.

* WHERE…The eastern Sawatch Range, Central and Eastern Chaffee

County, the Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Western and Central

Fremont County, and the Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 11 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Dangerous cross winds will

occur along north south oriented roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest gusts will occur late this

afternoon through early Sunday morning.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.