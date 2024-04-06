Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued April 6 at 2:56PM MDT until April 7 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 2:56 PM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Gusts to
85 mph expected along the east slopes of the Rampart Range and
Cheyenne Mountain tonight.

* WHERE…Interstate 25 corridor, including Monument, Colorado
Springs, Pueblo, Walsenburg, and Trinidad, Teller County and the
Rampart Range including Pikes Peak, Wet Mountain Valley, and Canon
City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Ppower outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must
drive.

National Weather Service

