High Wind Warning issued April 6 at 2:56PM MDT until April 7 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Gusts to

85 mph expected along the east slopes of the Rampart Range and

Cheyenne Mountain tonight.

* WHERE…Interstate 25 corridor, including Monument, Colorado

Springs, Pueblo, Walsenburg, and Trinidad, Teller County and the

Rampart Range including Pikes Peak, Wet Mountain Valley, and Canon

City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Ppower outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must

drive.