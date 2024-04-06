High Wind Warning issued April 6 at 2:56PM MDT until April 7 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph expected.

Windiest over the mountains.

* WHERE…Sawatch, Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, Central and

Eastern Chaffee County, Western and Central Fremont County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must

drive.