High Wind Warning issued April 6 at 12:25PM MDT until April 7 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Gusts to
85 mph expected along the east slopes of the Rampart Range and
Cheyenne Mountain tonight.
* WHERE…Interstate 25 corridor, including Monument, Colorado
Springs, Pueblo, Walsenburg, and Trinidad, Teller County and the
Rampart Range including Pikes Peak, Wet Mountain Valley, and Canon
City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must
drive.