High Wind Warning issued April 6 at 12:25PM MDT until April 7 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.
* WHERE…Sawatch, Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, Central and
Eastern Chaffee County, Western and Central Fremont County.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must
drive.