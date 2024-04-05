Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 5 at 3:37AM MDT until April 6 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 3:37 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 75 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds
could cause extensive tree damage. The cold wind chills as low
as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions
are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A quick burst of heavy wind driven snow
will be possible late tonight through early Saturday morning
which could result in rapidly deteriorating conditions and near
zero visibility at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content