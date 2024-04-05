Winter Weather Advisory issued April 5 at 2:38PM MDT until April 6 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.