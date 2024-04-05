Red Flag Warning issued April 5 at 6:45PM MDT until April 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT
SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 235, 236, AND
237…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,
232, 233, 235, 236 and 237.
* Winds…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The
strongest winds will occur tomorrow.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.