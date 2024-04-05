Red Flag Warning issued April 5 at 2:16PM MDT until April 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has cancelled the Fire
Weather Watch.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 234.
* Winds…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.