High Wind Warning issued April 5 at 7:42PM MDT until April 7 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central and southeast Colorado.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 11 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.