High Wind Warning issued April 5 at 11:34AM MDT until April 6 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 45 to 60 mph with gusts up to 85 mph expected.
Windiest conditions west of I-25.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
and El Paso.
* WHEN…From 8 AM to 11 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.