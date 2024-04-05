High Wind Warning issued April 5 at 11:34AM MDT until April 6 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 85 mph expected.

Strongest winds over the mountains.

* WHERE…The Sawatch, Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, the Upper

Arkansas Valley including Salida and Buena Vista and Western

Fremont County.

* WHEN…From 8 AM to 11 AM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.