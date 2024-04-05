High Wind Warning issued April 5 at 11:34AM MDT until April 6 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

Windiest conditions will occur in the Wet Mountain Valley, where a

few gusts to 85 mph are possible.

* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley, Pueblo, Canon City Vicinity/Eastern

Fremont County, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin

Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County

Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 8 AM to 11 AM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.