Red Flag Warning issued April 4 at 2:49PM MDT until April 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,

232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.

* Winds…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.