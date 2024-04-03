Red Flag Warning issued April 3 at 2:42PM MDT until April 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. A Fire Weather Watch has

also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low

relative humidity is in effect from Saturday morning through

Saturday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,

232, 233, 235 and 237.

* Winds…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.