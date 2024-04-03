Red Flag Warning issued April 3 at 2:42PM MDT until April 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. A Fire Weather Watch has
also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low
relative humidity is in effect from Saturday morning through
Saturday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,
232, 233, 235 and 237.
* Winds…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.