Winter Weather Advisory issued April 1 at 9:49AM MDT until April 2 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 13
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 8500 feet, and
the Wet Mountains above 6300 feet.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.