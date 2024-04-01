Winter Weather Advisory issued April 1 at 2:43PM MDT until April 2 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 8500 feet,

and the Wet Mountains above 6300 feet.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.