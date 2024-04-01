Winter Storm Warning issued April 1 at 2:43PM MDT until April 2 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 8
to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 7500 feet.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.