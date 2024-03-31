Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 9:22PM MDT until April 2 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 9:22 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches, heaviest above 9000 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 8500 and the
Wet Mountains above 6300 Feet.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Monday to 3 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content