Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 9:22PM MDT until April 2 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches, heaviest above 9000 feet.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 8500 and the
Wet Mountains above 6300 Feet.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Monday to 3 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.