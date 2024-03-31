Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 2:50PM MDT until April 2 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 11
inches, heaviest above 9000 feet.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and
11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000
Feet, Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000 Feet and Wet
Mountains Above 10000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Monday to 3 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.