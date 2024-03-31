Winter Storm Warning issued March 31 at 2:50PM MDT until April 2 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 15

inches, heaviest above 9000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and

11000 Feet and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000

Feet.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Monday to 3 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.