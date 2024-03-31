Red Flag Warning issued March 31 at 3:49AM MDT until March 31 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 226, 227, 228, 229, 230,
231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.
* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.