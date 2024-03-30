Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued March 30 at 9:01PM MDT until March 31 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 226, 227, 228, 229, 230,
231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.

* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 11 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

