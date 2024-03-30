Red Flag Warning issued March 30 at 3:44AM MDT until March 31 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. A Red
Flag Warning has also been issued from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 229 and 230.
* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 13 percent.
* Impacts…
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.