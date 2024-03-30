Red Flag Warning issued March 30 at 2:47PM MDT until March 31 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 226.
* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 15 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.