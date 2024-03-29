Red Flag Warning issued March 29 at 6:50PM MDT until March 30 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 233 and 237.

* Winds…Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph for

Saturday. For the Fire Weather Watch on Sunday, southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 11 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.