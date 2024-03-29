Red Flag Warning issued March 29 at 2:56PM MDT until March 30 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather

Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 233 and 237.

* Winds…For the Red Flag Warnings This Afternoon and Saturday,

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. For the

Fire Weather Watch on Sunday, Southwest winds at 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.