Red Flag Warning issued March 28 at 2:43PM MDT until March 29 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Friday. A Fire Weather Watch has
also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low
relative humidity is in effect from Saturday morning through
Saturday evening. The Fire Weather Watch for Friday is no longer
in effect.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 233 and 237.
* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.