Winter Weather Advisory issued March 25 at 6:11AM MDT until March 25 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Pueblo, Crowley, Kiowa, and eastern Fremont Counties.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down

tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.