Winter Weather Advisory issued March 25 at 6:11AM MDT until March 25 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 6:11 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Pueblo, Crowley, Kiowa, and eastern Fremont Counties.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

