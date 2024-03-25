Winter Weather Advisory issued March 25 at 5:47AM MDT until March 25 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Otero, Bent, Prowers and Baca Counties.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.