Winter Weather Advisory issued March 25 at 3:55AM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE…The La Garita mountains and the higher terrain of
Lake, Chaffee and Fremont counties.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.