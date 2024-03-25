Winter Storm Warning issued March 25 at 6:11AM MDT until March 25 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…The southern I-25 Corridor including Walsenburg and
Trinidad.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.