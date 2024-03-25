Winter Storm Warning issued March 25 at 5:47AM MDT until March 25 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…The southern I-25 Corridor including Walsenburg and

Trinidad.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.