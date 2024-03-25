Winter Storm Warning issued March 25 at 3:55AM MDT until March 26 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.