Winter Storm Warning issued March 25 at 3:55AM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one

inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Teller County, Pikes Peak, and the Rampart Range.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.