Winter Storm Warning issued March 25 at 3:55AM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one
inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Teller County, Pikes Peak, and the Rampart Range.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.