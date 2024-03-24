Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 9:13PM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Central Chaffee County below 9000 feet, and western
and central Fremont County below 8500 feet.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.