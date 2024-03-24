Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 9:13PM MDT until March 25 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Otero, Bent, Prowers and Baca counties.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.