Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 6:44AM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Central mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.