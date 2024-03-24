Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 3:49AM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.