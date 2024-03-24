Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 3:09PM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…The La Garita mountains and the higher terrain of Lake,
Chaffee and Fremont counties.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.