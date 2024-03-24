Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 3:09PM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet and Western and

Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.