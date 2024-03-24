Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 11:59AM MDT until March 25 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Greater Southern I-25 corridor region.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.