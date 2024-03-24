Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 11:59AM MDT until March 25 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8
inches.

* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Feet County.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

