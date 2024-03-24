Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 9:13PM MDT until March 26 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
18 inches.
* WHERE…Sangre De Cristo Mountains and the Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.