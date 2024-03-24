Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 9:13PM MDT until March 25 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to

12 inches.

* WHERE…Teller County…Pikes Peak and the Rampart Range.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.