Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 9:13PM MDT until March 25 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9
inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.