Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 3:49AM MDT until March 26 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to

20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.