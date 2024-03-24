Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 3:49AM MDT until March 25 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 14

inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph in wind prone areas.

* WHERE…Teller County.

* WHEN…From noon today to 9 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.